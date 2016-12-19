Metallica's James Hetfield praises Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield at the Fillmore, 2011

Metallica’s James Hetfield has praised his former bandmate and Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine.

Metallica split with guitarist Mustaine in 1983 due to his substance abuse problems – and he was replaced by current axeman, Kirk Hammett.

Despite their strained relationship, Mustaine has since made amends with the band – and performed alongside Metallica at the San Francisco Fillmore in 2011.

Now Hetfield calls his former colleague an “old friend” who went on to carve a successful career in the industry.

He tells Bild: “He’s an old friend of ours for sure and he has done very well for himself in Megadeth. And after him getting kicked out of Metallica he went on to have an amazing career.

“Dave is an amazing guitar player, great songwriter and he has done some amazing stuff in his band.”

Watch the full interview below.

Earlier this month Hammett said he understands Mustaine’s long-held grudge about being fired. The Megadeth frontman responded that he “appreciated” his replacement’s regard – and added that he has “tremendous respect” for him.

Mustaine has recently been talking up the chance of returning to stages alongside fellow thrash icons Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax – with Metallica’s Robert Trujillo voiced his own support for the idea.

Read Mustaine’s review of Metallica’s new album Hardwired… To Self Destruct.

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

