Listen to new Enslaved track Heimvegen

Enslaved have released a stream of their new single Heimvegen.
It features on the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming 14th studio album The Sleeping Gods – Thorn, which will launch on November 11 on By Norse Music.
The follow-up to 2015’s In Times is available for pre-order via their label’s website and comes just a week after their 1994 debut album Vikingligr Veldi is reissued. It’s set for release on November 3.
Guitarist Ivar Bjornson said of revisiting the record: “We have been waiting since the day we recorded it – and at last it is happening.
“It has been a challenging journey, and it has demanded a lot of patience and understanding from all parts involved.
“The day we hold the finished product in our hand will be as sacred a day for us as the day we finished recording it.”
Enslaved won the Best Underground award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.
They are currently out on tour across Europe.
- Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal on his love of all things prog
- Crowbar sound ‘old school’ with return of Todd Strange
- Watch Nightwish’s Floor Jansen guest in new Evergrey video
- Knifeworld release I Must Set Fire To Your Portrait video
Enslaved The Sleeping Gods – Thorn tracklist
- Heimvegen
- Alu Misyrki
- Synthesis
- Nordlys (instrumental)
- The Sleeping Gods
- Disintegrator
- Striker
Enslaved remaining 2016 tour dates
Oct 26: Ravenna Bronson, Italy
Oct 27: Rome Traffic, Italy
Oct 28: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy
Oct 29: Pennes Mirabeau Jas’rod, France
Oct 30: Barelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Nov 02: Toulouse Metronum, France
Nov 03: Rennes Antipode, France
Nov 04: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Nov 05: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 07: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands
Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 09: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany
Nov 10: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany
Dec 10: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY