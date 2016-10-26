Listen to new Enslaved track Heimvegen

Enslaved have released a stream of their new single Heimvegen.

It features on the Norwegian outfit’s upcoming 14th studio album The Sleeping Gods – Thorn, which will launch on November 11 on By Norse Music.

The follow-up to 2015’s In Times is available for pre-order via their label’s website and comes just a week after their 1994 debut album Vikingligr Veldi is reissued. It’s set for release on November 3.

Guitarist Ivar Bjornson said of revisiting the record: “We have been waiting since the day we recorded it – and at last it is happening.

“It has been a challenging journey, and it has demanded a lot of patience and understanding from all parts involved.

“The day we hold the finished product in our hand will be as sacred a day for us as the day we finished recording it.”

Enslaved won the Best Underground award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

They are currently out on tour across Europe.

The Sleeping Gods – Thorn cover

Enslaved The Sleeping Gods – Thorn tracklist

Heimvegen Alu Misyrki Synthesis Nordlys (instrumental) The Sleeping Gods Disintegrator Striker

Oct 26: Ravenna Bronson, Italy

Oct 27: Rome Traffic, Italy

Oct 28: Brescia Circolo Colony, Italy

Oct 29: Pennes Mirabeau Jas’rod, France

Oct 30: Barelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 02: Toulouse Metronum, France

Nov 03: Rennes Antipode, France

Nov 04: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Nov 05: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 07: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands

Nov 08: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 09: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Nov 10: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany

Dec 10: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

