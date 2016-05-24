Dream Theater won’t follow The Astonishing with another concept album

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess believes it would be a mistake for the band to follow concept album The Astonishing with a similar product.

Their 13th title, released in January, explores a dystopian future where the power of music is used to wage war against an evil empire.

Asked about how the band might go about topping the work, Rudess tells Dream Theater World: “I don’t think it’s a question of necessarily topping it.

“I think this is a particular creative adventure for us, to write a concept album very much like a musical or a rock opera.

“I think that whatever we decide to do next – which we haven’t really decided – will be something very different.”

He adds: “It’s not going to be another concept album. I don’t think that would be the best thing to do. But it will be some creative adventure that we’ll feel like we want to put our energies behind.”

Dream Theater’s world tour in support of The Astonishing ends in South America in July.

Jun 28: Buenos Aires Province Luna Park, Argentina

Jul 03: Santiago Teatro Coliseo, Chile

Jul 08: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Jul 09: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

