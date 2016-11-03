Eagles Of Death Metal to feature in Bataclan documentary

Eagles Of Death Metal are to feature in a documentary about the Bataclan attack in Paris which took place in November last year.

Directed by Colin Hanks, Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) will chronicle the events before and after the massacre at the Bataclan music venue – in which so-called IS terrorists murdered 89 people as part of a wider, coordinated attack on the city which saw a total of 130 people killed.

It will also focus on Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes and Josh Homme’s friendship, as well as their return to Paris a month after the attack with U2. It’s set to launch in February on US network HBO.

The band returned to Paris in February for their first full set in the city since the attacks, giving an emotional performance which saw mainman Hughes say to the crowd: “You’re stuck with me – I’m a Parisian now.

“I don’t want to fall to pieces in front of everyone. It’s overwhelming. I just don’t want to let anyone down.”

The band were pulled from two French festivals earlier this year, following comments from Hughes which alleged the attacks were an inside job.

The Bataclan is set to re-open this month, with Peter Doherty performing two nights on November 16 and 17.

Live Review: Eagles Of Death Metal