Listen to Götterdämmerung, single four from the new Zeal & Ardor album

“No gimmicks, no frills, no distractions, just rage.”

This is how Zeal & Ardor leader Manuel Gagneux chooses to describe Götterdämmerung, the fourth single previewing the forthcoming self-titled Zeal & Ardor album, following on from the previously released Run, Erase and Bow.



"Götterdämmerung' is our most bare bones song yet,” adds Gagneux. “Most of it is in German commanding your attention and heralding the dawn of a new point of view. This is Götterdämmerung."

Talking up the new album, Gagneux says, "we have arrived at where I imagined this project should sound like. It’s the longest we’ve worked on a single record and I believe it shows.

"The most important thing for an album of ours to do, is transport you instantly into our mood, our world. Even though this might not be the one you might expect from us, this record certainly delivers on that front.

"We had time to hone in to what we think makes us interesting and what sounds we would like to explore through this we have found our home.



"Home is burning. Welcome home".

Zeal & Ardor will be returning to the UK in May next year for a run of shows supporting Meshuggah and have also been announced to play August’s ArcTanGent festival.