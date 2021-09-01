Zeal & Ardor announce self-titled album and share stomping new single Bow

Swiss avant-metallers Zeal & Ardor have officially announced their forthcoming self-titled album, scheduled for release on February 11 via MVKA.

Earlier this year, the Manuel Gagneux-fronted project released two of the album's singles, Run and Erase. Now, they’ve shared a third taste of the upcoming release, with fierce, fist-pumping new single Bow.

Featuring a stomp-clap rhythm, Bow is an uncompromising, sing-a-long anthem that, as explained by Gagneux, "takes out established musical themes and places them into a completely different background. It’s an amalgam of things bestowing bad luck demanding you to join it."

Speaking of the new eponymous album, the frontman declares "with the self-titled record, we have arrived at where I imagined this project should sound like. It’s the longest we’ve worked on a single record and I believe it shows.

"The most important thing for an album of ours to do, is transport you instantly into our mood, our world. Even though this might not be the one you might expect from us, this record certainly delivers on that front.

"We had time to hone in to what we think makes us interesting and what sounds we would like to explore through this we have found our home."

Gagneux concluded his statement by adding, "Home is burning. Welcome home".

Zeal & Ardor will be returning to the UK in May next year for a run of shows supporting Meshuggah.

(Image credit: MVKA)

Zeal & Ardor tracklist:

Zeal & Ardor Run Death To The Holy Emersion Golden Liar Erase Bow Feed The Machine I Caught You Church Burns Götterdämmerung Hold Your Head Low J-M-B A-H-I-L

May 26: Nottingham Rock City

May 28: Manchester Academy

May 29: Bristol O2 Academy

May 30: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 01: Dublin Olympia

Jun 03: London Royal Albert Hall