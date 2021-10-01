Zeal & Ardor, The Armed, Mclusky and more bolster ArcTanGent 2022 bill

Zeal & Ardor, The Armed and Mclusky are among the new additions to next year’s ArcTanGent festival bill.

The Fall Of Troy and Rivers Of Nihil are new adds too, on a line-up already featuring Opeth, Oathbreaker, The Locust, Cult Of Luna, Mono, Leprous, Perturbator and A.A. Williams among its attractions.



“Other than my three-year-old child, this line-up is the best thing I have ever created,” jokes festival booker James Scarlett. “I really am so proud of this line-up of bands and I honestly think 2022 will be the best ATG ever. There are more bands to come in a few weeks, but this should get you going for starters – just look at that beautiful line-up poster! I should also point out that we’re already well on our way to a sell out for ATG 2022, so I suggest people get their tickets ASAP. See you in August!”

ArcTanGent 2022 will take place at Bristol’s Fernhill Farm from August 17 - 20. Tickets are already on sale.