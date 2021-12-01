Listen to Golden Liar, single five from Zeal & Ardor’s forthcoming third album

Zeal & Ardor have shared a fifth single from their forthcoming third album, in the form of the moody, brooding Golden Liar.



following on from the previously released Götterdämmerung, Run, Erase and Bow, Golden Liar shows a more melodic and restrained side to the Swiss avant-metal act.



Frontman Manuel Gagneux says, "Golden Liar is one of the tracks on this record I’m most proud of. Unlike singles released previously from the new album, it’s a slow burn. Rather than using harsh tones to convey heaviness, it uses lyrics and atmosphere to convey weight. It’s both smoke and fire."

Zeal & Ardor, the album, will be released on February 11 via MVKA. With Gagneux performing all instruments save for drums, the 14-track record was recorded by Marc Obrist and Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds and mixed & mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio.

Zeal & Ardor, the band, will return to the UK in May next year for a run of shows supporting Meshuggah and have also been announced to play August’s ArcTanGent festival.