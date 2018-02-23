Listen to Breaking Benjamin’s powerful new track Blood

Breaking Benjamin have released a stream of their new track Blood.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming studio album Ember, which will arrive on April 13 via Hollywood Records.

Earlier this year, the band revealed the track Red Cold River.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Dark Before Dawn, frontman Benjamin Burnley said: “People have always really liked the heavier side of the band. I think that’s what they sort of gravitate towards. But we also make sure to explore our melodic and softer side too.

“We just tried to make it more extreme – the softer side on this album is really soft, and the heavy side is really heavy. We decided to give everybody what they want to the furthest degree.”

Ember is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Breaking Benjamin have two festival appearances scheduled in the coming months. They’ll play at Welcome To Rockville, Jacksonville, on April 27 and the Fort Rock Festival in Sunrise, Florida, on April 28.

Breaking Benjamin Ember tracklist

Lyra Feed The Wolf Red Cold River Tourniquet Psycho The Dark Of You Down Torn In Two Blood Save Yourself Close Your Eyes Vega

