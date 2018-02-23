Trending

Listen to epic new Dimmu Borgir track Interdimensional Summit

By Metal Hammer  

Dimmu Borgir release stream of their new single Interdimensional Summit - taken from their upcoming album Eonian

Dimmu Borgir
Dimmu Borgir have released a stream of their new track Interdimensional Summit.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming album Eonian, which will arrive on May 4 via Nuclear Blast Records and is the Norwegian outfit’s first record since 2010’s Abrahadabra.

This year marks the band’s 25th anniversary, with vocalist Shagrath saying: “Eonian represents the illusion of time, everything that is and always has been.

“For us, it also marks the 25th anniversary of Dimmu Borgir and the album itself is a tribute to our own history and the Norwegian black metal history.”

Interdimensional Summit is also available on 7-inch vinyl from the Nuclear Blast online store.

Find the Eonian cover art and tracklist below.

Dimmu Borgir Eonian tracklist

  1. The Unveiling
  2. Interdimensional Summit
  3. Ætheric
  4. Council Of Wolves And Snakes
  5. The Empyrean Phoenix
  6. Lightbringer
  7. I Am Sovereign
  8. Archaic Correspondence
  9. Alpha Aeon Omega
  10. Rite Of Passage

Dimmu Borgir 2018 tour dates

Jun 22-24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 05: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Aug 02-04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 16-18: Horten Midgardsblot Metalfestival, Netherlands

We gatecrashed Dimmu Borgir’s studio for an update on their new album