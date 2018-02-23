Listen to epic new Dimmu Borgir track Interdimensional Summit

Dimmu Borgir have released a stream of their new track Interdimensional Summit.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming album Eonian, which will arrive on May 4 via Nuclear Blast Records and is the Norwegian outfit’s first record since 2010’s Abrahadabra.

This year marks the band’s 25th anniversary, with vocalist Shagrath saying: “Eonian represents the illusion of time, everything that is and always has been.

“For us, it also marks the 25th anniversary of Dimmu Borgir and the album itself is a tribute to our own history and the Norwegian black metal history.”

Interdimensional Summit is also available on 7-inch vinyl from the Nuclear Blast online store.

Find the Eonian cover art and tracklist below.

Dimmu Borgir Eonian tracklist

The Unveiling Interdimensional Summit Ætheric Council Of Wolves And Snakes The Empyrean Phoenix Lightbringer I Am Sovereign Archaic Correspondence Alpha Aeon Omega Rite Of Passage

Jun 22-24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 02-04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 16-18: Horten Midgardsblot Metalfestival, Netherlands

