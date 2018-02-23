Listen to epic new Dimmu Borgir track Interdimensional Summit

Dimmu Borgir have released a stream of their new track Interdimensional Summit.
It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming album Eonian, which will arrive on May 4 via Nuclear Blast Records and is the Norwegian outfit’s first record since 2010’s Abrahadabra.
This year marks the band’s 25th anniversary, with vocalist Shagrath saying: “Eonian represents the illusion of time, everything that is and always has been.
“For us, it also marks the 25th anniversary of Dimmu Borgir and the album itself is a tribute to our own history and the Norwegian black metal history.”
Interdimensional Summit is also available on 7-inch vinyl from the Nuclear Blast online store.
Find the Eonian cover art and tracklist below.
Dimmu Borgir Eonian tracklist
- The Unveiling
- Interdimensional Summit
- Ætheric
- Council Of Wolves And Snakes
- The Empyrean Phoenix
- Lightbringer
- I Am Sovereign
- Archaic Correspondence
- Alpha Aeon Omega
- Rite Of Passage
Dimmu Borgir 2018 tour dates
Jun 22-24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 05: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Aug 02-04: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 16-18: Horten Midgardsblot Metalfestival, Netherlands
