Listen to a tiny bit of the new Mastodon album

Following a series of cryptic and wildly tongue-in-cheek videos on their Facebook page, Mastodon have unveiled a cheeky 45-second teaser of new material from their forthcoming seventh album. Available to listen to in the form of a 360º video, the image you’re presented with could be the new album artwork. It’s typically Mastodon with a fiery orange and red palette surrounding a skull king in smoke.

Musically it’s very Mastodon, with the chunky riffs and rugged stomp pushing forever onwards, while Brann Dailor’s frantic drum style adds those signature experimental flourishes. There are no vocals to hear as yet, but we know the album’s concept is based around the band’s relationship and experiences with cancer. It’s also rumoured to be a much proggier record, but we can’t tell just yet.

There’s also no word on an album title, but if the URL eos360.mastodonrocks.com is anything to go by then it could be called Eos or EOS is an acronym for something else. In Greek mythology, Eos is the goddess of the dawn. Alternatively, EOS stands for Electro Optical System or End Of Story. So who knows?

Mastodon's new album concept tackles the horrors of cancer

