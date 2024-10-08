Watch pro-shot video of Linkin Park playing new single Heavy Is The Crown live in London

Linkin Park have released pro-shot footage of new single Heavy Is The Crown being played live.

The nu metal stars, who recently reactivated with new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, released the track on September 24. It was the second snapshot of upcoming album From Zero, out November 15.

The same day, the band played the song at The O2 in London, and you can now see video of that performance below.

Linkin Park first played Heavy Is The Crown live at a show in Hamburg, Germany, on September 22. The concert was their fourth since their reunion earlier that month. The band previously entered an unofficial hiatus in 2017, following the death of longtime lead vocalist Chester Bennington aged 41.

Rumours of a Linkin Park comeback began firing up in April, around the release of the band’s compilation album Papercuts: Singles Collection (2000–2023). Orgy vocalist Jay Gordon, a former collaborator of the band’s, said in an interview they’d soon be back with a female singer. Though he quickly retracted the claim, it was backed up by a Billboard report the same month.

Armstrong’s appointment as Linkin Park’s new lead singer was met with controversy. Shortly after her unveiling, Armstrong was accused of having ties to the Church of Scientology and supporting Danny Masterson during a trial where the actor was found guilty of raping tow Jane Does. Armstrong responded in her Instagram stories, retracting her support for Masterson. However, she did not say whether she is or has ever been a Scientologist.

Guitarist Brad Delson, who co-founded Linkin Park under their original name “Xero” in 1996, has stepped back from the band’s live lineup and is being replaced by Alex Feder. Nonetheless, their comeback tour continues at La Defence Arena in Paris on November 3. See details of further shows below.

Nov 03: Paris La Defense Arena, France

Nov 08: Dallas Globe Life Field, TX

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia

Nov 15: São Paolo Allianz Park, Brazil