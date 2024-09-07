Linkin Park tickets for LA and New York shows sell out fast as vocalist Emily Armstrong addresses criticism over previous support of actor later convicted of rape

Tickets for Linkin Park's comeback shows in Los Angeles and New York this month have sold out at lightning speed.

The band kick off their From Zero World Tour at the Kia Forum in LA on September 11 before another sold out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. They will then perform in Germany, the UK and South Korea before September is out. In November, they head to Colombia.

Public sale of tickets for the non-US dates begins on September 13.

Given the fanfare surrounding the announcement that Linkin Park are back with a new singer, new album and a world tour, additional dates are likely to be added.

Linkin Park returned to live action on September 5 with a special livestreamed concert featuring new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Armstrong has already has faced a tricky start to her new role. Replacing the late Chester Bennington was already going to be a challenge, but it has been made more difficult by social media posts highlighting her previous support for now convicted rapist Danny Masterton.

Masterton, who last year was jailed for 30-years to life for raping two women in 2003, is a Scientologist and the church was criticised for its involvement in the women's cases against the actor.

After Armstrong was announced as a member of Linkin Park this week, a social media post from former Scientologist and accuser of Masterton, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, called Armstrong a "hardcore Scientologist who supported convicted serial rapist both in and out of court."

The singer has addressed that controversy in a social media post of her own.

In an Instagram story, she says: "I'm new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back.

"Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.

"To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

Linkin Park From Zero World Tour 2024

Sep 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, United States

Sep 16: New York Barclays Center, United States

Sep 22: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 24: London The O2, United Kingdom

Sep 28: Seoul INSPIRE Arena, South Korea

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia