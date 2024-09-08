“Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes”: Linkin Park’s Brad Delson steps back from live lineup

Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson has stepped back from the band’s live lineup.

The 46-year-old, who co-founded Linkin Park under their original name “Xero” in 1996, issued a statement yesterday (September 7) saying that he won’t be performing at shows with the nu metal stars for the foreseeable future. He explains that he “thrive[s] most” when working with the band on music and live planning behind the scenes.

Linkin Park recently reactivated with new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, and they’ll start a six-date world tour next week. Delson’s replacement onstage is Alex Feder.

Delson’s statement reads: “Beyond excited to share this new chapter with the world.

“Bringing our vision to life is the culmination of many twists and turns, as we continue our unique journey together as a band. We couldn’t do it without a belief in what is possible, even when things seem impossible; without the ability to listen, particularly when emotions run deep; and without the support and love of everyone around us. Thank you thank you thank you.

“In awe of Emily and Colin for their talent, passion, and partnership. Deep gratitude to all my bandmates for their humility, hard work, and friendship.

“I’ve always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances. Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes––in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I am so proud of everything we continue to create together. While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex—my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe.

“Fresh eyes, honest appreciation, and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment. The privilege of sharing our creativity with you. Thank you for joining us on the journey.”

Linkin Park played their first show together since October 2017 on Thursday, September 5, at a secret location in Los Angeles. It was Armstrong, Brittain and Feder’s first gig with the band. Their tour starts on September 11 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Full dates below.

Linkin Park’s first album in seven years, From Zero, is out on November 15. Lead single The Emptiness Machine is now streaming.

Shortly after her unveiling as Linkin Park’s new vocalist, Armstrong came under fire for allegedly having ties to Scientology and supporting actor Danny Masterson during a trial where he was found guilty of raping two people. Armstrong issued a statement distancing herself from Masterson but did not address whether or not she’s ever been a scientologist.

A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) A photo posted by on

Sep 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, United States

Sep 16: New York Barclays Center, United States

Sep 22: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 24: London The O2, United Kingdom

Sep 28: Seoul INSPIRE Arena, South Korea

Nov 11: Bogota Coliseo Medplus, Colombia