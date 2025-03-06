Linkin Park are already teasing new music

Linkin Park seem to already be working on new music.

A new documentary about the nu metal superstars’ 2025 world tour dates, which was uploaded to Youtube on Wednesday (March 5), ends with guitarist/vocalist Mike Shinoda and lead singer Emily Armstrong recording what sounds like a new song.

Shinoda and Armstrong are seen in a studio in Los Angeles, with Armstrong singing the lyric ‘Sometimes it feels like…’ over thumping rock music before the video abruptly cuts to black.

If the band are indeed at work on something new, it would mark an incredibly fast turnaround, as their comeback album From Zero came out in November. It was their first newly recorded music to come out in seven years: they went on an unofficial hiatus in 2017, following the death of longtime frontman Chester Bennington that July, aged 41.

Linkin Park confirmed their return, as well as the addition of Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain to the lineup, in September. They embarked on a short world tour towards the end of the year, and will play around the globe more extensively this year. In November, the band announced more than 50 concerts on four continents, with the next leg, a North American run, set to kick off in April.

From June to July, Linkin Park will play across Europe. The shows will include their biggest-ever London date at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium, as well as sets at such festivals as Hellfest and Open’er Festival. See all of the band’s upcoming live plans below.

In an interview with Billboard last year, Shinoda explained why Linkin Park decided to reunite under their established name, despite the major lineup changes they underwent during their seven-year downtime.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“To call it anything else would be strange and misleading,” he said. “We teach our kids that when you fall down, you have to get back up and you have to go try again, right? The idea of us doing some other thing, with this group of people and the sound of this music, feels like it would have been a resignation, in a way… it would feel like hedging a bet.”

World Tour 2025, Part 2 [LPTV FROM ZERO: Episode 15] - Linkin Park - YouTube Watch On

Apr 26: Austin Moody Center, TX ^

Apr 28: Tulsa BOK Center, OK ^

May 01: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI ^

May 03: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, ND ^

May 06: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

May 08: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC ^

May 10: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH *

May 17: Daytona Welcome To Rockville, FL *

Jun 12: Nisckelsdorf Novarock, Austria *

Jun 14: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic *

Jun 16: Hannover Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Germany ~

Jun 18: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany ~

Jun 20: Bern Bernexpo, Switzerland

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France *

Jun 24: Milan I-Days, Italy *

Jun 26: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands $

Jun 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK $&

Jul 01: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel Arena, Germany ~&

Jul 03: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium *

Jul 05: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland *

Jul 08: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany ~&

Jul 11: Paris Stade De France, France

Jul 29: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY +

Aug 01: Boston TD Garden, MA +

Aug 03: Newark Prudential Center, NJ +

Aug 06: Montreal Bell Centre, Canada +

Aug 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada +

Aug 11: Chicago United Center, IL +

Aug 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI +

Aug 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA #

Aug 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA #

Aug 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN #

Aug 23: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO #

Aug 25: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI #

Aug 27: Minneapolis Target Center, MN #

Aug 29: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE #

Aug 31: Kansas City T-Movile Center, MO #

Sep 03: Denver Ball Arena, CO #

Sep 06: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ #

Sep 13: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA !&

Sep 15: San Josa SAP Ceter, CA &

Sep 17: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA &

Sep 19: Portland Moda Center, OR &

Sep 21: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada &

Sep 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA &

Oct 26: Bogota TBA, Colombia

Oct 29: Lima TBA, Peru

Nov 01: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina

Nov 05: Santiago TBA, Chile

Nov 08: Rio De Janeiro TBA, Brazil

Nov 10: São Paulo TBA, Brazil

Nov 13: Brasilia TBA, Brazil

Nov 15: Porto Alegre TBA, Brazil

Festival performance *

With Queens Of The Stone Age !

With Spiritbox $

With AFI =

With Architects ~

With Grandson ^

With Jean Dawson #

With Jpegmafia &

With Pvris +