Lindy-Fay Hella and Dei Farne release video for dream-inspired The Lake

Wardruna singer Lindy-Fay Hella and Norwegian duo Dei Farne have released a new video for the atmospheric, dream-inspired The Lake, which you can watch below. It's taken from thec ollective's upcoming album Hildring which is released through through By Norse on November 26.

"The Lyrics for The Lake are taken from one of my cousin Roy's dreams," explains Hella. "We have been discussing the dreamworld for many years already. So, to my big surprise, I discovered that [director] Gaui's story for the video also was directly taken from a dream. When eating breakfast at his and Marita's cozy home in Faroe Islands, I asked: "The story for the video is very beautiful, how did you come up with that?" Gaui replied: 'Oh well, I dreamt about it. It is just taken from a dream'.

"Hildring is the Norwegian word for mirage," she continues. "When on a long journey, you can start to wonder what is real and what is not, but at the same time, you are constantly seeking the unknown."

The new album finds the collective channeling the their appreciation of different genres, from dark synth, folk, jazz, noise/experimental, Krautrock, prog rock, and world music. The soundscapes of Hildring are like moonlight shimmering in running water. Synth drones and fluid melodies are deftly-woven together with the organic sounds of acoustic piano, guitars, harmonium and percussion/drums, elevated into something larger than life by Hella’s extraordinary, expressive vocal style.

"This album is darker and more rhythm based," Fay says. "We've been sending ideas to each other and worked it out in the studios with the band, additional musicians and the producer Iver Sandoy. We found that we had a common interest in alternative 70s and 80s music. We like to work fast and trust the gut feelings, rather than analysing everything to pieces. The first takes are often the best ones in our department. The nerve we want to keep in our music is that of a not always perfect one. With some hair, spikes and edges. That's why part of the Hildring album is totally improvised. We are getting older and feel safe in our own musical expression. We simply make the music we want to make."

Pre-order Hildring.