Life Of Agony release video for A Place Where There's No More Pain

Life Of Agony are premiering their new video for A Place Where There’s No More Pain exclusively with Metal Hammer. Taken from the album of the same name, it’s the first new music from the Brooklyn alt-metallers in 13 years.

“We have a long history of connecting to our fans on an emotional level through our words and music, and that’s why I think there’s something really relevant and timeless about the message behind the song A Place Where There’s No More Pain,” says bassist Alan Robert.

“It’s about facing your problems head-on in order to find peace within yourself. A topic that really hits home for a lot of our fans struggling with their own demons. The opening line ‘Running away only makes it worse’ couldn’t be more true, because sooner or later those problems will catch up with you, and when they do, you gotta be strong enough to deal with them.”

A Place Where There’s No More Pain will be released on Napalm Records on April 28 ahead of a mini European tour.

A Place Where There’s No More Pain is available to pre-order now from Napalm Records.

Life Of Agony will be touring Europe at the following dates:

May 29: Batschkapp, Frankfurt, DE

May 30: Dynamo, Zurich, CH

May 31: CCO, Lyon, FR

Jun 2: Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, ES

Jun 3: Santana 27, Bilbao, ES

Jun 4: Sala Penelope, Madrid, ES

Aug 9-11: Brutal Assault, Josefov, CZ

Aug 12: Into The Grave Festival, Leeuwarden, NL

Aug 17: Summer Breeze Festival, Dinkelsbuehl, DE

The 10 essential alt-metal albums