Lesoir release video for new single Somebody Like You

Dutch prog rockers Lesoir have released a video for their latest single Somebody Like You. It's taken from their upcoming album Mosaic which will be released through Glassville Records on May 1. You can watch the video in full below.

Somebody Like You has been inspired by the band's experiences after an encounter with two Bosnian musicians in their hometown of Srebrenica in 2018, Lesoir performing at a venue being owned by these two musicians.

Best friends for many years - one a Christian and the other a Muslim - the pair held a mission to create and exploit a multifunctional centre in order to contribute substantially to community building in Srebrenica, an area that suffered greatly at the hands of a mass genocide in 1995, during the Bosnian War.

“We met Muamer and Miroslav while they were on an internship at our local venue, and were inspired by their dream of building a music venue in their hometown," says guitarist Ingo Dassen. “People still suffer mentally from the brutal genocide in 1995, and a lot of the survivors fled, looking for a better future.

“When we arrived at the town, they took me to the supermarket and we bought fresh meat - something that had only recently become a possibility for them. Later that evening, the venue was full with people and you really saw the healing power of live music. For them, it seemed to be an escape from everyday life, which was filled with poverty and strife.”

“The next day we visited the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial where Muamer's father is buried. It was such an intense experience, we were lost for words. I think it was then that we decided to write a song for the guys; Somebody Like You."

Pre-order Mosaic.