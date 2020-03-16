Lesoir will release new album in May

Dutch prog rockers Lesoir will release their latest album, Mosaic, through Glassville Records on May 4. The new album, the band's fourth full-length release, sees them working with Muse producer John Cornfield and Matt Bellamy's vocal producer Paul Reeve.
“In the months that followed the tour, a lot of blood, sweat and tears were poured into the creation of ‘Mosaic’, vocalist Maartje Meessen tells Prog. “The result is an emotional, open and honest record, and our most dynamic release to date. We really wanted to capture and recreate the energy of our live performance on record; Something that would seal the elation of being on the stage, in the heat of the moment, without thought for the blueprints of the ever-restrictive confines of genre definition.”
At the moment, the band's proposed May live dates are still going ahead. They will play:
May 5: Glasgow Bannermans
May 7: Leicester The Musician
May 8: London The Black Heart
May 9: St Austell Brewery
May 10: Bilston Robin 2
May 15: NED Zwolle Hedon
May 16: NED Landgraaf Oefenbunker
May 21: NED Groningen EM2
May 22: SWE Gothenberg Graf
May 23: NOR Oslo We Lave Rock
May 24: GER Hamburg Klangbar
June 5: NED Amsterdam QW Factory
June 6: NED Uden De Pul
June 7: GER Russelsheim Das Rind
Nov 11: GER Reichenbach Bergkeller