Lesoir will release new album in May

Dutch prog rockers Lesoir will release their latest album, Mosaic, through Glassville Records on May 4. The new album, the band's fourth full-length release, sees them working with Muse producer John Cornfield and Matt Bellamy's vocal producer Paul Reeve.

“In the months that followed the tour, a lot of blood, sweat and tears were poured into the creation of ‘Mosaic’, vocalist Maartje Meessen tells Prog. “The result is an emotional, open and honest record, and our most dynamic release to date. We really wanted to capture and recreate the energy of our live performance on record; Something that would seal the elation of being on the stage, in the heat of the moment, without thought for the blueprints of the ever-restrictive confines of genre definition.”

At the moment, the band's proposed May live dates are still going ahead. They will play:

May 5: Glasgow Bannermans

May 7: Leicester The Musician

May 8: London The Black Heart

May 9: St Austell Brewery

May 10: Bilston Robin 2

May 15: NED Zwolle Hedon

May 16: NED Landgraaf Oefenbunker

May 21: NED Groningen EM2

May 22: SWE Gothenberg Graf

May 23: NOR Oslo We Lave Rock

May 24: GER Hamburg Klangbar

June 5: NED Amsterdam QW Factory

June 6: NED Uden De Pul

June 7: GER Russelsheim Das Rind

Nov 11: GER Reichenbach Bergkeller

For up to date info on live dates check the band's website.