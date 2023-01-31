Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour

Les Claypool has reunited the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, the band he formed during a break from Primus, and will embark on a 41-date date North American tour.

"After a 20-year break, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade is back and will be canvasing the USA this Spring & Summer on the Summer of Green Tour," reads a statement on lesclaypool.com. "The band will feature Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, and Paolo Baldi on drums, along with longtime cohorts Skerik on saxophone, and Mike Dillon on percussion. Each night will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, Animals.

The band – which Claypool once described as a "kind of a King Crimson meets Pink Floyd meets Frank Zappa type thing" – released three albums through the bassist's own label Prawn Song Records: Live Frogs Set 1 (2001), Live Frogs Set 2 (2001) and Purple Onion (2002).

Check out this recording of Shine on You Crazy Diamond below.



The Fearless Flying Frog Brigade play the following dates:

May 17: Stateline, NV (venue TBC)

May 19: Napa Blue Note Summer Sessions, CA

May 20: Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, CA

May 21: San Diego Observatory North, CA

May 23: Salt Lake City, UT (venue TBC)

May 24: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

May 26: Kansas City Grinders KC, MO

May 27: Chillicothe Summer Camp Music Festival, IL

May 28: Louisville Iroquois Amphitheater, KY

May 30: Buffalo Town BallrooM, NY

May 31: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH

Jun 02: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Jun 03: Oak Hill Mountain Music Festival, WV

Jun 04: Chattanooga, TN (venue TBC)

Jun 06: Richmond Brown's Island, VA

Jun 07: Raleigh Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, NC

Jun 09: Asheville Rabbit Rabbit, NC

Jun 10: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Jun 11: Columbia Township Auditorium, SC

Jun 13: Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park, TX

Jun 14: Austin The Moody Amphitheater, TX

Jun 16: Houston White Oak Music Hall Lawn, TX

Jun 17: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 19: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Jun 20: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Jun 22: Baltimore The Lyric, MD

Jun 23: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Jun 24: Westbury NYCB Theatre [In The Round], NY

Jun 26: Northampton The Pines Theater, MA

Jun 28: Portland State Theatre, ME

Jun 29: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Jul 01: Scranton Peach Music Festival, PA

Jul 02: Chicago Salt Shed [Indoor], IL

Jul 03: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Jul 07: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT

Jul 08: Redmond Marymoor Park Live, WA

Jul 09: Forest Grove Grand Lodge, OR

Jul 11: Wheatland Hard Rock Live, CA

Jul 13: San Luis Obispo Madonna Inn, CA

Jul 14: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Jul 15: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

June 6-20 are co-headline shows with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew Remain In Light

Support at various dates comes from: Fishbone, Neal Francis, Budos Band, Moon Duo and W.I.T.C.H.