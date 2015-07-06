Leprous released into Slavery

Leprous have released a lyric video for their track Slave.
It’s taken from fifth album The Congregation, launched in May via InsideOut.
Mainman Einar Solberg says: “Slave is one of the most emotional tracks of the album. The foundation is simple – but the content is rich.”
He recently discussed the band’s focus on retaining their creative integrity, saying: “If we’d started considering all the feedback we get from everyone we’d be completely confused. In a composition process, the most important thing is to keep your distance from all expectations.”
The Congregation is on sale now. Leprous tour Europe in the coming months, including a set at Tech-Fest this week and three UK shows in October:
Jul 10: Tech-Fest, UK
Jul 11: Be Prog! My Friend, Spain
Sep 21: Athens An Club, Greece
Sep 22: Thessaloniki Eightball Club, Greece
Sep 25: Bergen Garage, Norway
Oct 02: Copenhagen Forbraendingen, Denmark
Oct 03: Euroblast Festival, Germany
Oct 04: ProgPower Europe, Netherlands
Oct 05: Paris Le Divan du Monde, France
Oct 06: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Oct 08: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal
Oct 09: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Oct 10: Murcia Garaje, Spain
Oct 11: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain
Oct 12: Lyon Ninkasa Kao, France
Oct 13: London Garage, UK
Oct 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK
Oct 15: Bristol Fleece, UK
Oct 16: Maasmechelen Jan Hertog, Belgium
Oct 17: Karlsuhe Substage, Germany
Oct 18: Munch Backstage, Germany
Oct 19: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Oct 20: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Oct 22: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania
Oct 24: Bratislava Majestic Club, Slovakia
Oct 25: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Oct 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 27: Riga Rockcafe, Latvia
Oct 28: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland
Oct 30: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden
Oct 31: Oslo John Dee, Norway
The Congregation tracklist
The Price
Third Law
Rewind
The Flood
Triumphant
Within My Fence
Red
Slave
Moon
Down
Lower