Leprous released into Slavery

By News  

View lyric video for track from The Congregation ahead of Tech-Fest appearance

Leprous have released a lyric video for their track Slave.

It’s taken from fifth album The Congregation, launched in May via InsideOut.

Mainman Einar Solberg says: “Slave is one of the most emotional tracks of the album. The foundation is simple – but the content is rich.”

He recently discussed the band’s focus on retaining their creative integrity, saying: “If we’d started considering all the feedback we get from everyone we’d be completely confused. In a composition process, the most important thing is to keep your distance from all expectations.”

The Congregation is on sale now. Leprous tour Europe in the coming months, including a set at Tech-Fest this week and three UK shows in October:

Jul 10: Tech-Fest, UK

Jul 11: Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Sep 21: Athens An Club, Greece

Sep 22: Thessaloniki Eightball Club, Greece

Sep 25: Bergen Garage, Norway

Oct 02: Copenhagen Forbraendingen, Denmark

Oct 03: Euroblast Festival, Germany

Oct 04: ProgPower Europe, Netherlands

Oct 05: Paris Le Divan du Monde, France

Oct 06: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Oct 08: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Oct 09: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Oct 10: Murcia Garaje, Spain

Oct 11: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain

Oct 12: Lyon Ninkasa Kao, France

Oct 13: London Garage, UK

Oct 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK

Oct 15: Bristol Fleece, UK

Oct 16: Maasmechelen Jan Hertog, Belgium

Oct 17: Karlsuhe Substage, Germany

Oct 18: Munch Backstage, Germany

Oct 19: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Oct 20: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Oct 22: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania

Oct 24: Bratislava Majestic Club, Slovakia

Oct 25: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 27: Riga Rockcafe, Latvia

Oct 28: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 30: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo John Dee, Norway

The Congregation tracklist

  1. The Price

  2. Third Law

  3. Rewind

  4. The Flood

  5. Triumphant

  6. Within My Fence

  7. Red

  8. Slave

  9. Moon

  10. Down

  11. Lower