Leprous released into Slavery

Leprous have released a lyric video for their track Slave.

It’s taken from fifth album The Congregation, launched in May via InsideOut.

Mainman Einar Solberg says: “Slave is one of the most emotional tracks of the album. The foundation is simple – but the content is rich.”

He recently discussed the band’s focus on retaining their creative integrity, saying: “If we’d started considering all the feedback we get from everyone we’d be completely confused. In a composition process, the most important thing is to keep your distance from all expectations.”

The Congregation is on sale now. Leprous tour Europe in the coming months, including a set at Tech-Fest this week and three UK shows in October:

Jul 10: Tech-Fest, UK

Jul 11: Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Sep 21: Athens An Club, Greece

Sep 22: Thessaloniki Eightball Club, Greece

Sep 25: Bergen Garage, Norway

Oct 02: Copenhagen Forbraendingen, Denmark

Oct 03: Euroblast Festival, Germany

Oct 04: ProgPower Europe, Netherlands

Oct 05: Paris Le Divan du Monde, France

Oct 06: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Oct 08: Lisbon RCA Club, Portugal

Oct 09: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Oct 10: Murcia Garaje, Spain

Oct 11: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain

Oct 12: Lyon Ninkasa Kao, France

Oct 13: London Garage, UK

Oct 14: Manchester Ruby Lounge, UK

Oct 15: Bristol Fleece, UK

Oct 16: Maasmechelen Jan Hertog, Belgium

Oct 17: Karlsuhe Substage, Germany

Oct 18: Munch Backstage, Germany

Oct 19: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Oct 20: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Oct 22: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania

Oct 24: Bratislava Majestic Club, Slovakia

Oct 25: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Oct 26: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 27: Riga Rockcafe, Latvia

Oct 28: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 30: Stockholm Bryggarsalen, Sweden

Oct 31: Oslo John Dee, Norway

