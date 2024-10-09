Keep the change, ya filthy animals – Back To The Future, Ghostbusters and Home Alone Lego prices just dropped for Prime Day

The Prime Day Lego deals have been particularly banging so far this year, matching and sometimes surpassing the ones we saw during the first Prime Day event back in July. The Lego deals are really strong at Amazon UK where there’s been a huge range of discounts up to 35% on Star Wars sets, Harry Potter kits, Technics and loads more. But, for me, the most exciting discounts are happening over at Zavvi on the limited edition Lego Icons series from hit movies including Ghostbusters, Home Alone and Back To The Future.

If Lego is on your Christmas wishlist, today might be the day to drop some hints at home.

As a child of the ‘90s and a proud Lego fan in my forties, I was giddier than Doc Brown hitting 88mph when Lego released a range of Icons sets that truly encapsulated my childhood, down to the last detail. I was finally able to build Ecto-1 car from Ghostbusters, the boobytrap-laden house from Home Alone and my favourite, the DeLorean from Back To The Future. I'm still crossing my fingers for a Goonies galleon set at some point.

Each of these sets currently has a rare discount in the Zavvi Flash Deals sale. The discounts aren’t huge, but then these items are rarely on sale, so I’ll take any money off at this point.

I received the Back To The Future DeLorean set for my birthday last year and took great joy in building up the BTTF 2 version (the kit includes the bricks to dress up your time machine to look like movies 1 and 3, too), and now it takes pride of place in my home. The attention to detail is spot on, with everything from the flip-up wheels hover conversion, to the Mr Fusion unit at the rear of the time machine, plus a hoverboard and box of plutonium in the boot. At 1,856 pieces, I had loads of fun getting stuck into the build project.