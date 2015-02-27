Led Zep lead rock charge on chart

The UK album chart is set to feature a large rock presence this weekend as Led Zeppelin look set to hit no.1 with their Physical Graffiti remaster.

The midweek figures suggest they’ll be joined by Black Star Riders’ The Killer Instinct at no.5, Public Service Broadcasting’s The Race For Space at no.6, Scorpions’ Return To Forever at no.20, UFO’s A Conspiracy Of Stars at no.26 and Falling In Reverse’s Just Like You at no.50.

Thunder celebrated a top-10 position in last week’s chart with latest album Wonder Days. They told fans: “It would appear we are very much back!”

Led Zep’s Physical Graffiti re-release comes 40 years to the week after its original launch. Masterminded by Jimmy Page, it includes a companion disc with an early take of Trampled Under Foot – known then as Brandy & Coke – an orchestral mix of Kashmir, an alternative version of In The Light and more.

Page told Classic Rock this week: “Going through all these mixes that I had, it’s undeniable: the power of the band, the conviction of the band, and the honesty of the band. It was ahead of its time, musically, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, plans to move official album launch days to Friday across the world have been confirmed by industry body the IFPI. The change is set to take place in the summer – although not everyone is happy with the move.