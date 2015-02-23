Thunder celebrate top 10 hit

Thunder have thanked fans for their support after latest album Wonder Days landed at number 9 in the UK album chart.

The follow-up to 2008’s Bang! came about after they spent several years insisting they wouldn’t return to the studio. But last year they confirmed: “The band has been talking about this for a wee while, and after what has been a rather silly amount of knob-twiddling and string-pulling, the decision has been made.”

Now frontman Danny Bowes says: “We did it – Wonder Days went top 10 in the national chart! This is quite simply awesome.

“You know who you are and you know what you did. So thanks yet another million to you Thunder-loving maniacs for not only buying it, but telling others to do the same.

“It would appear we are very much back!”

Classic Rock called Wonder Days the band’s best album since 1992’s Laughing On Judgement Day, adding: “It’s a massive reminder that class is both timeless and incandescent.”

Thunder tour England in March with Reef before an appearance at this year’s Download festival and a one-off show on June 24 at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, as special guests of ZZ Top.

Mar 12: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Mar 14: London Eventim Apollo