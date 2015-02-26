Jimmy Page on Physical Graffiti, Part II

With the re-released Physical Graffiti topping the midweek album chart ahead of the Brits, Jimmy Page explains who he’s making the companion discs for, why the new version of In My Time Of Dying is missing the most famous cough in rock, and what he learned about his old band in the process.

“I knew it was an unparalleled band,” says Page. “Going through all these mixes that I had — reference mixes, work in progress, the alternate versions — some of them I hadn’t heard since those days. But it’s undeniable: the power of the band, the conviction of the band, and the honesty of the band. It was ahead of its time, musically, that’s for sure.”

Part one of our Jimmy Page interview.