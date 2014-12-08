UFO confirm Conspiracy tracklist

UFO have revealed more details of their upcoming 21st album.

The rockers previously confirmed A Conspiracy Of Stars would be released on February 23 via Steamhammer/SPV and they have now unveiled the tracklist for the record.

It will be available in CD, digipak, LP and digital formats and was produced and mixed by Chris Tsangarides.

The band say: “We’re confident that not only our longstanding supporters will get their money’s worth, but that younger rock fans will also enjoy the album. We look forward to seeing you on tour.”

UFO launch on an extensive UK tour in April next year.

Earlier this year, former UFO bassist Pete Way spoke to TeamRock about beating cancer and his upcoming solo album.

A Conspiracy Of Stars tracklist

The Killing Kind 2. Run Boy Run 3. Ballad Of The Left Hand Gun 4. Sugar Cane 5. Devils In The Detail 6. Precious Cargo 7. The Real Deal 8. One And Only 9. Messiah Of Love 10. Rolling Rolling

Apr 16: Norwich Waterfront

Apr 17: Cambridge Junction

Apr 18: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Apr 19: Manchester Ritz

Apr 21: Dublin The Academy

Apr 22: Belfast The Limelight

Apr 24: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 25: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 26: Leeds O2 Academy

Apr 28: Nottingham Rock City

Apr 30: Bristol O2 Academy

May 01: Falmouth Pavilion

May 02: Exeter Phoenix

May 03: Salisbury City Hall

May 05: Brighton Concorde 2

May 06: Oxford O2 Academy

May 07: London HMV Forum