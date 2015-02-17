Scorpions offer Return To Forever clips

Scorpions have launched a teaser clips of all 12 tracks from their 18th album Return To Forever, which is released next week.

Hear them via the band’s Facebook page.

Guitarist Matthias Jabs recently said: “We had so much fun working and we found ourselves in the middle of the songwriting process once again. And in the end, it turned out to be a brand-new Scorpions album after all.”

Return To Forever, the follow-up to 2011’s covers album Comeblack, is released on February 23 on CD, deluxe CD, vinyl, collector’s box and digital formats.

Scorpions bring their 50th anniversary celebrations to the UK when they headline the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair in Kent in August. The festival also features Gregg Allman, Dream Theater, Saxon, Marillion and more.

Tracklist