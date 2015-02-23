Warwick balances Lizzy and Almighty influences in BSR

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick says he’s happy with the balance he’s achieved between being influenced by Phil Lynott and bringing in his Almighty spirit.

The Thin Lizzy offshoot set their own agenda by changing their name ahead of their debut album All Hell Breaks Loose. Follow-up The Killer Instinct is out today via Nuclear Blast.

Former Almighty vocalist Warwick tells Metal Forces: “I’ve been singing Phil’s songs for almost five years now and I completely immersed myself in the role. When I was given the job I wanted to do it justice.

“I studied the man’s lyrics, his poetry. I’ve learned so much from him – I think it’s made me a better performer, a better writer and a better musician. That’s part of who I am now.”

While their first album was planned to sound more like Lizzy, Warwick believes there’s less pressure now. “We’ll always still have that vibe because of what we do,” he says, “but I think we can try anything.

“You’ve got a song like Finest Hour, which is very far away from that Lizzy sound. The Killer Instinct does sound a bit like Lizzy. I think You Little Liar has even got elements of The Almighty in it.”

He adds: “I think I’ve found the right line walk down, keep the Lizzy fans happy – but also put enough Ricky Warwick in there as well to make it my own. I can just be me, and that’s what I enjoy about it.”

