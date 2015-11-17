Last In Line launch Devil In Me video

Last In Line have premiered the video for their track Devil In Me via Classic Rock.

Last In Line features original Dio members Vivian Campbell on guitar, Vinny Appice on drums and bassist Jimmy Bain, alongside lead vocalist Andrew Freeman. Their debut album Heavy Crown is released on February 19 next year via Frontiers.

It’s made up of all new material but the band will also perform classic Dio tracks during their live performances.

Devil In Me is available as an instant download with pre-orders of Heavy Crown.

Campbell says: “When we first got together as the Last In Line lineup, our ambition at that time didn’t extend to writing and recording any new music, but when we were offered the opportunity to do so by Frontiers, we decided to enter the studio to write this new album in the very same spirit as we did the Holy Diver album.

“Back in 1982 Ronnie, Vinny, Jimmy and I went into Sound City studios to kick around ideas and riffs, and about six weeks later we started laying down the tracks for what was to become the Holy Diver album.”

Last In Line this month split with keyboardist Claude Schnell.

LAST IN LINE HEAVY CROWN TRACKLIST