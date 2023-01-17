Landmarq replace Comedy Of Errors for Also Eden March dates

UK prog rockers Landmarq have replaced Scottish band Comedy Of Errors on the UK run of live dates with melodic UK prog rockers Also Eden for March.

Both band's announced the dates last September, but Comedy Of Errors have been forced to withdraw due to work issues, but will still appear with Also Eden for one of May's Scotland gigs.

"Very sadly, Comedy of Errors have been forced to pull out of our joint March tour dates due to unavoidable work issues," Also Eden said in a statement. "They will still be joining us at Ivory Blacks in Glasgow in May, which we’re very much looking forward to.

"However, the show must go on, as they say, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome the fabulous Landmarq onto the dates. This is a band we admire enormously and have been keen to work with, so we’re over-the-moon that they’ve agreed to join us for the March shows.

"We have also decided to change the venue for the Bristol show: Zed Alley is a lovely place but the stage simply won’t accommodate two full prog bands! Tickets sold will be valid for the new venue, which will be announced soon."

Also Eden/Landmarq tour dates:

Mar 16: London Hope And Anchor

Mar 17: Bristol TBC

Mar 18: Abingdon The Northcourt

Mar 19: Southampton The 1865

Also Eden May dates:

May 26: Sheffied Corporation (w/Long Earth)

May 27: Glasgow Ivory Blacks (w/Comedy Of Errors)

May 28: Edinburgh Bannermans (w/Long Earth)