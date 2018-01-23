Landmark Magma show from Brussels 1971 out next month

Magma’s landmark performance from the Théatre 140 in Brussels from 1971 is to be released as a double CD for the very first time.

The show was captured in the city on November 12 that year and features eight tracks from the legendary French ensemble and will arrive via Seventh Records.

A statement reads: “This double CD is an exceptional document in that it represents the only record of live Magma of that time.

“With the musicians featuring on the album Magma 2, the band plays pieces taken from Kobaia and 1001° Centigrades – the band’s first two albums.

“It also introduces two pieces that were not fully completed at the time: Sowiloi, where Teddy Lasry shows how talented a flute-player he is, and Mekanik Kommandoh, played in public for the first time, in a version which is much more developed than the one recorded three months earlier on the compilation Puissance 13+2.”

Along with soprano sax and flute player Lasry, Magma Concert 1971 Brussels features vocals and percussion from Klaus Blasquiz, Louis Toesca on trumpet, tenor saxophonist Jeff Seffer, pianist François Cahen, bassist Francis Moze and Christian Vander on drums and vocals.

The album is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist below.

Magma Concert 1971 Brussels tracklist

Stoah Kobaia Aina Riah Sahiltaahk “Iss” Lansei Doia Ki Iahl O Liahk Sowiloi (Soi Soi) Mekanik Kommandoh

