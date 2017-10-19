Magma to release Retrospektïẁ Vol I, II and III on vinyl

Magma and record label Southern Lord have teamed up to release the 3LP collection Retrospektïẁ Vol I, II and III.

It will launch on November 24 and will be limited to just 1500 hand-numbered copies. It’s been remastered by Brad Boatright and will include original artwork by Eva Nahon.

All three discs were recorded at the Olympia Theatre in Paris in 1980 and were originally released in 1981 – Retrospektïẁ I and II as a double album, and III as a single disc.

The 3LP edition will be available for pre-order directly through Southern Lord’s online store.

In addition, Southern Lord have invited Magma to perform at their label showcase at Amsterdam’s Melkweg on October 29. The bill also includes SUNN O))), Unsane, Circle, Wolfbrigade, Okkultokrati, Vitamin X and Dew.

Meanwhile, Magma’s Christian Vander stars in the new issue of Prog magazine, which is on sale now. The mag also features artists including Opeth, Sons Of Apollo, Vuur, Enslaved and Lunatic Soul.

Inside the mind of Magma's Christian Vander