Tiles frontman Paul Rarick to retire later this year

Tiles have announced that frontman Paul Rarick is to retire later this year.

Rarick joined the Detroit outfit in 1993, but will bow out following the band’s 25th anniversary show at The Loving Touch, Ferndale, Michigan, on April 28.

Guitarist Chris Herin says: “It was way back in 1993 when Paul and bassist Jeff Whittle joined drummer Mark Evans and me during the in-progress recording sessions for what would become the first Tiles album.

“After 25 years, six studio albums, two live albums, memorable shows with Dream Theater, King’s X, Judas Priest, Spock’s Beard, Fates Warning, and dozens of great bands – plus years of unfailing friendship – we mark this occasion with a very special performance, especially poignant as it serves as Paul’s swan song as he retires from singing.”

Matthew Parmenter will also perform a solo set at the Michigan show.

The band hope to announce a new vocalist in the coming months as they prepare to put the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2016’s Pretending 2 Run.

