Lamb of God announce US summer tour

Lamb of God have announced an eight-date US summer tour.

The headlining shows will fill some of the gaps on Lamb of God's North American tour supporting Pantera this year.

And Randy Blythe and co have signed up some impressive support acts of theor own for their new headlining shows – with The Black Dahlia Murder, Ice Nine Kills, After The Burial, Suicide Silence, The Acacia Strain, Alphawolf and Frozen Soul set to appear across the eight dates.

The tour kicks off in Montclair, New Jersey, on August 10 and wraps up in Pikeville, Kentucky, on September 11.

Tickets and VIP packages go on-sale this Friday, May 5 at 10am local time on the band's website.

Lamb of God released their ninth album Omens last year. Metal Hammer's review of the album said "if this is the gateway to new sonic pastures for Lamb Of God, how can you not get excited?"

Announcing the record last year, Blythe said: "The world is crazy and keeps changing. Omens is a reaction to the state of the world. It’s a very pissed-off record. It is extremely pissed-off."

Guitarist Mark Morton added: "The inner workings of the band have never been better. You can hear it in Omens. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

Lamb of God US Summer tour 2023

Aug 10: Montclair The Wellmont, NJ

Aug 14: St Louis The Factory, MO

Aug 18: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Aug 21: Oklahoma City Criterion, OK

Aug 25: Las Vegas Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, NV

Aug 27: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Aug 30: Flagstaff Pepsi Ampitheater, AZ

Sep 11: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY