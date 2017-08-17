The 10 best After The Burial songs, as chosen by The Cartographer

After The Burial helped innovate and popularise what became colloquially known as djent with their experimentations with rhythm structures and a progressive playing style, as such they have influenced a whole generation of metal bands around the world. Derby metalcore mob The Cartographer are one such band. Citing their own inspirations as the likes of Northlane and Heart Of A Coward, their love for After The Burial is uncontested. Here, the band pick the ten best After The Burial songs of all time. Set necks to broken.

Laurenthian Ghost

“You know from the get-go that this song is going to be a masterpiece, but the stand-out points have to be Justin Lowe’s demo reel intro for the goosebumps and emotion – then later having the air horn leading into a neck-snapping breakdown! I think we lost our faces the first time we heard that.”

Bezerker

“This track truly lives up to its name – and it definitely needs no introduction. It’s nothing but shred and face-melting goodness, getting right in your face straight away. The guitars have your head spinning with lightning-like riffs and the drums have you air drumming like crazy. The bass and vocals complement them with deepness and just as much insanity throughout.”

Cursing Akhenaten

“This is one of those songs where your head will not stop banging from the very start to the very last second – even if you tried to stop it! It grabs your attention as soon as it all kicks in, and the breakdown at the end is enough to knock you on your arse. Like getting a one-hitter from Mike Tyson.”

A Wolf Amongst Ravens

“This track starts with such tension and anticipation. It builds up so much then the cymbal hits count you in for the heaviest riff you’ve ever heard. Drop C octave – We couldn’t believe our ears. It’s so low and makes you swing your wig, but live it sounds so clean and heavy as hell. It’s impressive to say the least!”

Aspiration

“Hearing this track for the first time, second time, and fiftieth time gives you instant goosebumps no matter what. It’s a classic! It puts a smile straight on your face. The song makes you feel like a winner. Uplifting leads, groovy rhythm, kick-you-in-the-face drums and perfectly aggressive vocals. A brilliant mix of epic and heavy.”

Neo Seoul

“Delay for days! So much so that it would put The Edge to shame! This is followed by hard-hitting chuggy riffs when the song kicks back in with a whole heap of impact that forces you to bop your head to. This track is definitely not the heaviest, but is rammed packed full of groove throughout!”

Promises Kept

“Opening up with the cleanest of clean guitars that brings a tear to your eye, then kicking in with a mean riff and a gnarly opening vocal line, this track is by far one of our favourites. Full of riffs and licks, epic choruses, and chug central. Literally the perfect track by After The Burial to put you in a feel-good mood – no matter what!”

A Steady Decline

“Everything you need in one. Heavy, happy and groovy as hell. Absolute madness. Going from straight-up heavy groove to happy metal. It’s a headbanger and it’s definitely a song that catches you off-guard, lifts you up, slams you down and makes you feel better afterwards.”

Lost In The Static

“The opening vocal line that Anthony kicks out in this song is enough to keep you listening. It’s just got so much power to it and is insanely satisfying to hear him pronounce each word perfectly. There’s a permanent smile after hearing this for the first time!”

Your Troubles Will Cease And Fortune Will Smile Upon You

“That one song with that certain opening guitar. You know exactly what you’ve got coming the very moment you hear it! This song just gets progressively heavy as the seconds go on. It’s a groove machine!”

The Cartographer recently released a new video for their track Vultures, which you can watch below.

The 100 best metal songs of the 90s