Lacuna Coil share video for ferocious new single Layers Of Time

Lacuna Coil have released a video for their new single Layers Of Time.

It’s the first material from their upcoming studio album Black Anima, which will arrive on October 11 through Century Media Records.

Vocalist Cristina Scabbia says: “Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Layers Of Time! We are so excited that our first new music from Black Anima is finally released.

“Layers Of Time will hit you hard – and it’s just a taste of what’s to come. Enjoy!”

Earlier this week, Lacuna Coil revealed the Black Anima cover art – and today they’ve shared the full tracklist from the record, which will be released as a 2CD Book Edition which will include tarot cards, standard CD, black LP /CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Lacuna Coil will embark on a UK and European tour with Eluveitie throughout November and December but before that, they’ll play across North America with All That Remains in September and October.

(Image credit: Century Media Records)

Lacuna Coil: Black Anima

1. Anima Nera

2. Sword Of Anger

3. Reckless

4. Layers Of Time

5. Apocalypse

6. Now Or Never

7. Under The Surface

8. Veneficium

9. The End Is All I Can See

10. Save Me

11. Black Anima