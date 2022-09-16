Lacuna Coil share hypnotising music video for Swamped XX

Lacuna Coil have released a new version of Swamped XX, lifted from their "deconstructed" and "remade" forthcoming edition of third album Comalies.

Comalies XX is set to arrive on October 14 via Century Media Records, and will additionally feature the previously-released track Tight Rope XX.

Alongside the new single is a Trilathera-directed music video, which sees the Italian gothic metal band give a dramatic performance from inside a white room in-between nightmarish shots of creepy statue-like figures.

"This is not a reboot or a spin-off or anything like that," says frontman Cristina Scabbia of the upcoming project. "We just wanted to give these songs a 2022 dress and see how this guy or girl who was born 20 years ago would still look fucking slick in 2022."

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of the album, and in celebration, Lacuna Coil will perform Comalies in full at a one-night-only concert on Saturday, October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

Listen to Swamped XX below:

Comalies XX tracklist:

01. Swamped XX

02. Heaven's A Lie XX

03. Daylight Dancer XX

04. Humane XX

05. Self Deception XX

06. Aeon XX

07. Tight Rope XX

08. The Ghost Woman And The Hunter XX

09. Unspoken XX

10. Entwined XX

11. The Prophet Said XX

12. Angel's Punishment XX

13. Comalies XX

CD 2:

01. Swamped

02. Heaven's A Lie

03. Daylight Dancer

04. Humane

05. Self Deception

06. Aeon

07. Tight Rope

08. The Ghost Woman And The Hunter

09. Unspoken

10. Entwined

11. The Prophet Said

12. Angel's Punishment

13. Comalies