Kyros release video for brand new song Fear Of Fear

UK prog rockers Kyros have announced the surprise release of a new EP, Four Of Fear, this Friday, November 27. The band have released a video for the track, Fear Of Fear, which you can see below, along with the EP artwork and tracklisting.

"Four Of Fear contains four very purposefully different sounding tracks that represent four very different sides of the bands writing style," says keyboard player and singer Adam Warne. "From the wacky and eccentric through to the lush and dense through to the anthemic, hooky side of our writing. We wanted to see if this experiment of four different musical styles, yet with multiple common threads running between them would 'work' and we're incredibly proud of the results.

"Lyrically, this track is about coming to terms with the fear of people's prejudice and close-mindedness and the mind tricks and mental preparation that goes into being honest to not just other people, but even yourself. Being truly afraid of being open because you fear other people fearing your true self."

Kyros released their most recent album, the electronica inspired Celexa Dreams, in June.

Four Of Fear us available on vinyl, CD and as a digital release.

(Image credit: White Star Records)

Kyros: Four Of Fear EP

1. Ace's Middle

2. Fear of Fear

3. ResetRewind

4. Stop Motion