Kyros release video for brand new track Rumour

UK proggers Kyros have released a video for new song Rumour. it's the first new music for the band who recently signed with White Star Records, the label run by John Mitchell and Magick Eye Records founder Chris Hillman. Kyros will release a brand new album, Celexa Dreams, through White Star on June 19.

“Rumour is is about a man who would do anything for a girl, to the point where he sacrifices his own dignity”, Kyros founder member and keyboard player Adam Warne explains. “He finds himself in very compromising situations for the sake of putting her first. Sadly, his desperation, obsession and selflessness isn’t quite winning her over…

“It can be a little too easy to get caught up in someone sometimes. You may want to do all of these things to please them, but you need to keep hold of what makes you “you”. Relationships are all about compromise, not sacrifice.”

Celexa Dreams is a collection of "short stories", each underpinned with a thought-provoking lyrical concept. It will be Kyros' third album, following on from 2014 debut Synaesthesia and 2016's Vox Humana.