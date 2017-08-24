Kyros announce 2017 UK tour

Kyros – formerly known as Synaesthesia – have announced an eight-date UK tour in November, in support of last year’s album Vox Humana.

Drummer Robin Johnson told TeamRock last year: “We were incredibly lucky with the writing. Everyone was throwing out these ideas and probably about 90 per cent made it onto the final album.

“Everything was of a good standard.We considered cutting things – but everything had a place, and we made it into a double album.

“We’re all open-minded, willing to try things out and listen to other people’s ideas. I think if you have that kind of attitude, it’s a hugely positive thing.”

Frontman Adam Warne added: “Because of the vast array of influences for us all, ranging from electronic dance music, RnB, all the way through to progressive metal and everything in between, it’s a huge melting pot. So the result was a lot of material, but we treated that as a blessing.”

The tour takes place after Kyros appear at this year’s Summer’s End festival in Chepstow on October 8. Support on the road comes from L’Anima and The Parallax Method at selected locations.

Kyros UK tour 2017

Nov 10: London Boston Music Room

Nov 12: Stoke Eleven Music

Nov 14: Southampton Talking Heads

Nov 15: Leicester Firebug

Nov 16: Witney Fat Lils

Nov 17: Prestatyn HRH Prog

Nov 18: Sheffield Corporation

Nov 19: Glasgow Hard Rock Cafe

Meet Kyros: The band formerly known as Synaesthesia