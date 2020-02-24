Kraftwerk celebrate 50 years with 3-D concert tour

Kraftwerk head back on the road this summer in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The German troupe have announced a series of 3-D concerts, including new shows in North America.

The multimedia project was started in 1970 by Ralf Hutter and Florian Schneider, and by the mid-1970s, Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and synthesisers. Their compositions have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres from electro to hip-hop, and techno to synthpop.

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale on February 27.

May 13: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative De Mai, France

May 14: Nimes Paloma Grande Salle, France

May 16: Bonn Hofgarten, Germany

May 25: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy

May 29: London Victoria Park All Points East Festival, UK

Jun 19: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Jun 20: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Jun 21: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Jun 23: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Jun 24: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA

Jun 25: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jun 27: Salt Lake City The Union, UT

Jun 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 1: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Jul 2: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Jul 5: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

Jul 7: Miami James L Knight Center, FL

Jul 8: Orlando Dr Phillips Center, FL

Jul 9: Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, GA

Jul 11: Washington The Anthem, DC

Jul 18: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Jul 20: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH

Jul 21: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Jul 22: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Jul 24: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jul 25: Memphis Crosstown Theater, TN

Jul 26: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO

Jul 27: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Jul 28: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON

Jul 30: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Jul 31: Boston Boch Center Wang Theatre, MA

Aug 1: Montreal Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, QC