Kraftwerk celebrate 50 years with 3-D concert tour

Kraftwerk head back on the road this summer in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The German troupe have announced a series of 3-D concerts, including new shows in North America.
The multimedia project was started in 1970 by Ralf Hutter and Florian Schneider, and by the mid-1970s, Kraftwerk had achieved international recognition for their revolutionary electronic‚ soundscapes and their musical experimentation with robotics and synthesisers. Their compositions have had a major international influence across an entire range of music genres from electro to hip-hop, and techno to synthpop.
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale on February 27.
Kraftwerk 2020 Tourdates
May 13: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative De Mai, France
May 14: Nimes Paloma Grande Salle, France
May 16: Bonn Hofgarten, Germany
May 25: Milan Teatro Degli Arcimboldi, Italy
May 29: London Victoria Park All Points East Festival, UK
Jun 19: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA
Jun 20: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC
Jun 21: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR
Jun 23: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA
Jun 24: Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, CA
Jun 25: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA
Jun 27: Salt Lake City The Union, UT
Jun 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jul 1: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX
Jul 2: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX
Jul 5: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA
Jul 7: Miami James L Knight Center, FL
Jul 8: Orlando Dr Phillips Center, FL
Jul 9: Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, GA
Jul 11: Washington The Anthem, DC
Jul 18: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY
Jul 20: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH
Jul 21: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL
Jul 22: Minneapolis The Armory, MN
Jul 24: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
Jul 25: Memphis Crosstown Theater, TN
Jul 26: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO
Jul 27: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI
Jul 28: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON
Jul 30: Philadelphia The Met, PA
Jul 31: Boston Boch Center Wang Theatre, MA
Aug 1: Montreal Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, QC