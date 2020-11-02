KOYO return with video for new single Walking On Air

UK alt-proggers KOYO have return a video for a brand new single Walking On Air. The new song is the product of several days in the studio with acclaimed Strokes producer Gordon Raphael who moved over from Seattle to Yorkshire late last year. to work with with the band in Eiger Studios in Leeds for a few days. Walking On Air is released through 88 Watt Records on November 6.

"Walking on Air is about treating your emotions with respect," says vocalist and lyricist Huw Edwards. "It was inspired by gaslighting - being made to feel as though your feelings and emotions are unimportant or delusional, when you question your own sanity and your self-esteem plummets. It’s happened to me and I see this happening to people around me all the time. It’s also points the finger at people obsessed with keeping up appearances, with portraying a perfect happy life, terrified of being even the slightest bit real or expressing any authentic emotion; obsessed with what people think of them. Sometimes it feels as though I’m drowning in fakery."

Walking On Air sees the Leeds quintet developing a motorik psych-rock groove. You can watch the video in full below.

"This song says, ‘My heart BEATS, SINKS, SETS, BREAKS," adds Edwards. "I’m not afraid of wearing my it on my sleeve, expressing my emotions, and showing a little passion every now and again. Don’t let someone make you feel inferior or dumb just because they don’t want to be knocked off their pedestal. Be proud of your emotions, not ashamed of them."

