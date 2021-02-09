Kitten Pyramid detail new album KOOZY!!, inspired by frontman's late mother

Quirky UK pop proggers Kitten Pyramid have announced they will release their new album KOOZY!! on April 2 through Flip-Flop Records. It's the follow up to the band's debut album Uh-Oh! which was released in 2013.

The new album has been inspired by mainman Scott Milligan's mother Yola, who sadly died from Covid-19 last year (the band's debut Uh-Oh! was inspired by Milligan's uncle Jarek),

“As a nurse from the age of 16, my mum spent her entire life caring for people, only to be diagnosed with MS in her fifties,” explains Milligan. “Her last years were spent slumped in a wheelchair, unable to do a single thing that she loved – other than eat cake and buy clothes. Yet, she was still able to laugh and remain strong, her typical attitude of ‘there’s always someone else worse-off’ prevailed.”

KOOZY!! was recorded in Rockfield Studios, Wales, and KONK in North London and has been produced by Nick Brine (Oasis, Beta Band, Super Furry Animals, Stone Roses), Christian Hardy and Nick Hemming. Musicians and singers include fellow Burtonians The Leisure Society alongside Scott’s father and his original band from the 60s, and all of Nick Brine’s family!

“This album is atonement for my propensity to waffle”, he adds. “Creatively I like to get to the point sharpish because I have the attention span of a goldfish. I’ve been open about my influences with KOOZY!!: Syd Barrett, Paul Simon, Beck, Talking Heads, Super Furry Animals and Nick Drake. But I think collectively it sounds like Kitten Pyramid, which is all I’ve ever wanted.”

Kitten Pyramid have previously released videos for Doughnuts, Aunty Mabel (featuring actor Christopher Biggins) and the title track KOOZY!!. You can view the new album artwork below.