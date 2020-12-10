Kitten Pyramid release new video for KOOZY!!

Quirky UK pop proggers Kitten Pyramid have release a video for brand new single KOOZY!! It's the title track from the band’s upcoming album which will be released in the Spring of next year.

The song was inspired by Kitten Pyramid’s producer Nick Brine’s story of discovering 36,000 bees in his Jacuzzi in Spain. The single’s cover is an illustration of Nick created by celebrated skateboard artist Josh Jameson which you can see below.

“I wanted to write a tonic to this year’s gloom, something uplifting and joyful, to reflect the reality of 6 hives of 600 bees co-existing in harmony inside a jacuzzi, to then obediently leave for the Spanish hills when the queen decided (as far as they were aware) to leave.” says Kitten Pyramid writer, Scott Milligan.

“I decided the video should represent everything outrageous and beautiful about our tenancy on Earth, all through downloaded instagram stories, from a video of a monkey having a great time being washed in the sink, to a Panda joyfully eating a carrot, to Leonardo Di Caprio body popping at a wedding. I wanted lots of dancing, and strong females in action to constitute the worker bees and their Queen.

“The size of the swarm was so big that they had to cordon off the road, we had no idea the bees where even in there, we just thought it was the jacuzzi buzzing” said Nick Brine, producer of the track and now part of the Kitten Pyramid line-up as bass player. He also produced their critically acclaimed debut album Uh-Oh!."