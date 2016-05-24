Kiss release Shout It Out Loud Vegas clip

Kiss have released a brief clip of their performance of Shout It Out Loud from upcoming concert movie Kiss Rocks Vegas.

The film will be screened in cinemas across the world on May 25 (Wednesday), including footage that won’t appear in any other version.

The movie was shot during the band’s residency at the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino, Las Vegas, in November 2014.

Kiss say: “Fans can expect sky high flames, ear-bursting volume and a few drops of blood! Join with fans around the world – feel like you are in Vegas.”

Tickets are on sale now.

