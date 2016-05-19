Gene Simmons: The only cure for paedophilia is death

Gene Simmons has described paedophilia as “an incurable condition” to which “death is the only answer.”

The Kiss bass player is the subject of a regular feature called The Gospel According To… in the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, in which he tackles everything from politics and drugs to religion and paedophilia.

Simmons says: “Paedophilia is an incurable condition – death is the only answer, apart from sending them to the gulags of Siberia.

“And priests who are paedophiles are the lowest of the low. If you put on a priest’s collar and use your influence to command someone to suck your cock, there’s a special place in hell for you.”

Last year, Simmons’ Los Angeles home was raided by officers from the city’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with the musician saying his internet connection was “used by some very bad people to do porn of a certain kind – the worst kind.”

Simmons was away on tour at the time the alleged offences took place.

Also in The Gospel According To Gene Simmons article, he insists he doesn’t believe Islam is a violent culture and says he advocates marriage, but only for older men as “males of all ages are actually 16-year-old horny toads.”

