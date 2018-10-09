King’s X set to release their first album in more than a decade

King’s X have signed a deal with Golden Robot Records for their new studio album.

The trio of vocalist and bassist Dug Pinnick, drummer Jerry Gaskill and guitarist Ty Tabor haven’t released a studio album since 2008’s XV. But with a new deal in the bag, they’re moving forward and plan on releasing their 13th record in 2019.

Gaskill says: “It's been a while since we've made a record. During that time, I've been thinking, 'When and if we make a new record, I want it to be the best we can do.'

“I want to believe in it. I want to make it great… whatever it takes. I don't want to just make another King’s X record. I think and hope that we are in that place. I think and hope it’s time and I feel good about the team we'll be working with at Golden Robot Records. I'm going do my best. Let's do this thing!”

Pinnick adds: “I’m really excited to release the next King’s X album with Mark, Derek and the crew at Golden Robot! May the groove be with us all.”

Golden Robot Records’ founder and president Mark Alexander-Erber says he’s delighted to be working with the trio and that everyone involved is excited about what the future holds.

He says: “When we started to talk to King’s X about signing with Golden Robot and we met Dug in Los Angeles a few times, I knew 100% that we would end up working with them.

“I’m loving the fact they are still the original members and I really believe this new album will be there best yet! It's incredible how many people inside the industry love these guys and can't wait for a new album. We are all very excited indeed.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course. Watch this space.