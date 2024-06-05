Kingcrow share video for emotive new singe Kintsugi

Italian proggers Kingcrow have shared the video for their brand new single Kintsugi, which you can watch below.

It's the first new music to be taken from the Rome band's upcoming album Hopium, which will be their first release for new label Season Of Mist and will be released on August 23.

The new single takes inspiration from the ancient Japanese art of repairing broken pottery, which parallels life's ability to recover from adversity.

"The single is an anthem for anyone who has ever faced defeat, only to rise again with a renewed sense of purpose and beauty," the band state.

Kingcrow (Diego Marchesi - vocals, Diego Cafolla - guitars, keys, backing vocals,

Ivan Nastasi - guitars, backing vocals, Riccardo Nifosì (bass, backing vocals) and

Thundra (drums, percussion)) recorded Hopium at Rome's Sound Under Pressure, which was produced by brothers Diego and Thundra Cafolla. The album features Vikram Shankar of Silent Skies on piano on the title track.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Hopium.

(Image credit: Season Of Mist)

Kingcrow: Hopium

1. Kintsugi

2. Glitch

3. Parallel Lines

4. New Moon Harvest

5. Losing Game

6. White Rabbit's Hole

7. Night Drive

8. Vicious Circle

9. Hopium

10. Come Through (Bonus Track)

