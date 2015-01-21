King 810 launch Desperate Lovers live video

King 810 have launched a live version of their track Desperate Lovers, taken from their album Memoirs Of A Murderer.

It was released in August via Roadrunner Records and set them on the road to a support slot with Slipknot and Korn on their Prepare For Hell tour, currently crossing the UK.

Frontman David Gunn recently told Metal Hammer: “This record is about our lives – we don’t punch out and go home at the end of the day, take the mask off and go hang out at the bar.

“We crossed a bridge and burnt it behind us. There was no other option, Plan B, college or any other shit. We sat right here, making as much noise as we could until someone noticed. And someone did.”

Jan 22: Liverpool Echo Arena

Jan 23: London Wembley SSE Arena

Jan 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 26: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 27: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena