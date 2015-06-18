GALLERY: Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2015

On Monday night Metal Hammer hosted its annual Golden Gods awards at the IndigO2 in London. And as we’re sure you’re aware, there’s much more to our award show than giving out gongs…

Throughout the three-hour extravaganza of metal, five bands took to the stage and kicked maximum arse while sending the London crowd into moshy spasms. Pits opened, crowds surfed and Fox God signs were thrown around the room as Suicidal Tendencies, We Are Harlot, Babymetal, At The Gates and Killing Joke levelled the IndigO2. It was a bill than spanned the breadth of music that Metal Hammer cover and it was a very special moment to see bands from all corners of rock and metal come together as one.

And this is what it looked like…

All photos by Will Ireland

Watch the award ceremony itself below: